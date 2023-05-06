What kind of leaders do District Councils need?

By Aristotle Lyngdoh

Election in the state is not over yet. With the completion of one, another is under process. Many are still under election hangover especially those in rural areas. For them, election is a moment of joy and excitement and this is openly exposed by the people themselves during electioneering. On one hand, friends and close aides of the prospective candidates are working all out to ensure victory to their respective candidates so that they may also benefit from the winner.

But here again we encounter a crisis and lack of quality leaders and leadership. The cry for leadership is not only a global concern but a local concern as well. The need for responsible and moral leadership is indispensable today than ever before. To understand more about this topic let us look at some of the research work done specifically on this issue post pandemic.

American author, columnist and businessman Dov Seidman says “The combination of the corona virus pandemic and the wave of global protests against systemic racism have illuminated the deep need for moral leadership in our world today.” Based on the survey conducted, 86% of the respondents that included executives, managers and employees from various industries, cited moral leadership as an important business need. Seidman listed three essential characteristics of moral leadership. 1. Emotional Intelligence, 2. Integrity and 3. Driven by values. The same thing applies in our situation here in the country, the state and district level too. We cannot ignore the fact that we need to integrate and follow the pattern of the 21st century. But this too seems to be under constant challenge due to the conflict of interests and self-aggrandizement.

The paradox ‘think global, act local’ has no meaning at all in this materialistic world. Everyone wants to be recognized as leaders because followers these days can easily be bought, but what is wrong to be a follower if one has the quality and traits of a great leader? The sad thing today is that we have too many self-proclaimed leaders whose mentality is that of a follower.

Very soon we will have the MDC, MP and bye-elections. Political aspirants too are gearing themselves up to find a place in the political arena by lobbying with key persons of every political party. VPP is now gearing to take control of the KHADC. Considering the kind of wave that went in favour of VPP in the last MLA election, these political aspirants will definitely approach and knock at VPP’s door to seek their favour and blessings irrespective of whether they understand the party ideology or not. Some have even declared themselves on various social groups as MDC candidate from the party VPP, another one as MP candidate. Without the party’s knowledge and consent how could they make such claims. This shows that right from the start of their journey in politics they seem to be cynical in nature.

Suppose, the VPP did not fare well in the last Assembly election, will anyone dare to make such declarations? This is the reason why I say they have no ideology or principles. On the contrary, the party leadership too has made it clear through social media that in case the number of applicants are more, the party will have no other alternative except by casting lots or a lucky draw for allotment of party tickets. This in fact is a strange approach that does not conform with the democratic practice and which renders the wise judgement of the screening procedure meaningless. Such indecisiveness will eventually reflect and indicate the type of leadership and stewardship the party has.

With regards to the importance and speciality of identity as individuals and as a community, the existence of District Councils as a constitutional body has provided us the space and opportunity to feel proud and unique. And let me make it clear here that our identity as a community is not defined by blood because every person on earth shares the same variety of blood groups. Therefore, our identity is defined by the uniqueness of our culture and tradition. For instance, the matrilineal system of lineage and the consanguinity of marriage that people have maintained and followed till these days. Besides, there are other customs and traditional practices associated with the community such as land, forest, inheritance etc., as specified under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution where proper codification or legislations are required in order to bring uniformity and equality.

Unfortunately such a thing has not happened so far due to differences of opinions politically between the ADCs and the state government.

District Councils are supposed to be the guardian of these traditions and custom. Its mandates is to enact laws with regards to all the subjects listed in the Sixth Schedule relating to the customs and usages practiced by the community. Unfortunately this has not fully happened. Instead we have seen many a time that District Councils have been used as temporary asylums for the failed MLA candidates and a springboard for those aspiring to be one. The MDCs have failed to deliver what needs to be done as legislators of the council. For instance, our scheduled areas are under frequent encroachment and abuse. Land holding system is disproportionate; many still languish in landlessness. Border dispute is not an act of the two state governments only. There has been a long history of encroachments because of the involvement of residents from both sides of the border. And in the absence of a legislation on land management and disposal system at the District Council level, traditional heads or Chiefs can arbitrarily dispose of or lease any stretch of land to anyone. This is the root cause that aggravates the contentious border issue.

Therefore, as far as election of members to this statutory body is concerned, it is advisable for the electorates to consider all these essential obligations carefully and to set some basic qualifications or criteria for the candidates who wish to contest the MDC elections. And these qualifications should be on the basis of maturity of age; well informed about issues and persons with a deep understanding about the foundations of custom and traditions. The reason why I say so is because most of the youngsters today do not understand or have any knowledge about their legacy. They are driven by emotions and lack of opportunities in other spheres. Hence acquiring and gaining political mileage is their prime objective. By setting down some criteria for giving tickets to candidates it will curb the drainage of public wealth and assets. It will also help prevent this valuable institution from being politicized and misused by those with ulterior motives. Failing this our valuable legacy and tradition will be in jeopardy.