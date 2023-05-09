3 BSF men arrested for gunning down truck driver

Shillong, May 9: The three BSF personnel were arrested on Monday for allegedly gunning down a truck driver Roning Nongkynrih from Jalynteng village at Pomshutia along the Pynursla-Dawki road on the night of May 5.

A BSF official on condition of anonymity on Tuesday confirmed that the three BSF personnel including the one who shot the driver, were arrested and all of them have been suspended from the service.

“All the three are now confined to the quarter guard,” the BSF official said.

Earlier on Monday, the KSU had taken out a protest rally at Pynursla demanding an immediate arrest of the three BSF personnel.