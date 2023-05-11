3 held for transporting contraband items

TURA, May 10: Three persons from Garo Hills were on Tuesday arrested by police and contraband items were confiscated from their possession in separate drug-related cases.

Acting on a tip-off that some people were transporting contraband from Krishnai in Assam towards West Garo Hills, nakas were set up by police at various strategic points.

Around 8:30 pm, a police naka party at Bajengdoba Police Station then intercepted one Sreitusha Ricardo Ch. Sangma of Tura Balading and confiscated from his possession 5.69 grams of suspected heroin as well as a mobile phone.

The same naka party later seized 3.13 grams of suspected heroin, one mobile and a bike from one Chuang Ch. Marak of Eden Bari Masumatagittim, Tura, and Ricky Ch Momin (25) of Tura Cherangre.

According to police, all legal formalities have been completed and separate cases have been registered with regard to the two incidents.