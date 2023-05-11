Cases of flu-like symptoms on the rise in many states

Shillong, May 11: Cases of prolonged coughing, sore throats, sneezes, watery eye discharge, and wheezing have been reported in many states including Delhi-NCR region.

Many of these symptoms, which patients in hospitals’ outpatient departments (OPD) exhibit without having a fever, are, according to experts, caused by fluctuating temperatures and a delay in the arrival of hot weather.

According to experts, the Covid, H3N2, H1N1, and common flu virus may be to blame for many cases of running nose, low-grade fever, throat irritation, throat discomfort, and wheezing in persons who frequently become sick and exhibit recurrent viral infection.

Flu-like symptoms are also becoming more prevalent due to fresh plants blooming and airborne pollens that are generating severe allergic reactions.