Cases of flu-like symptoms on the rise in many states

Health
By The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 11: Cases of prolonged coughing, sore throats, sneezes, watery eye discharge, and wheezing have been reported in many states including Delhi-NCR region.

Many of these symptoms, which patients in hospitals’ outpatient departments (OPD) exhibit without having a fever, are, according to experts, caused by fluctuating temperatures and a delay in the arrival of hot weather.

According to experts, the Covid, H3N2, H1N1, and common flu virus may be to blame for many cases of running nose, low-grade fever, throat irritation, throat discomfort, and wheezing in persons who frequently become sick and exhibit recurrent viral infection.

Flu-like symptoms are also becoming more prevalent due to fresh plants blooming and airborne pollens that are generating severe allergic reactions.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.