Farmers authorised to use GI tags on NE’s agri products

From Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, May 12: The North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), under the DoNER Ministry, has authorised 800 farmers and entrepreneurs to use the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for 13 agricultural products of the Northeastern region, including Khasi Mandarin orange and Memang Narang orange of Meghalaya.

Informing this, official sources said the other 11 products are Arunachal Orange, Tezpur Litchi and Karbi Anglong Ginger of Assam, Kachai Lemon and ‘Chak-Hao’ (black rice) of Manipur, Naga Tree Tomato and Naga Sweet Cucumber of Nagaland, Queen Pineapple of Tripura, Sikkim Large Cardamom and Dalle Khursani of Sikkim, and Mizo Chilli of Mizoram.

NERAMAC will forward the 800 user authorisation applications for usage of these products from the eight Northeastern states to the Geographical Indication (GI) Registry, Chennai, NERAMAC Managing Director Commodore Rajiv Ashok (Retd) said on Thursday.

Maintaining that the initiative is a significant step towards promoting and protecting the traditional agricultural practices and products of the Northeastern region, he said, “The initiative will provide recognition to the unique qualities and reputation of NER agricultural products and protect them from misuse and imitation.”

The authorisation process of farmers will enhance the competitiveness of the farmers in domestic and international markets and create opportunities for increased income and livelihood, he added.

Renowned GI expert Dr Rajni Kant Dwivedi has also pointed out the importance of Northeastern Region (NER)-specific GI products and emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to promote them.

The GI-specific products not only protect the unique identity and quality of these products but also create employment opportunities for local communities, he said.

GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

In order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place.