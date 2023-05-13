USTM outreach to celebrate motherhood and nurture the future

Guwahati, May 13: Various departments of the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) celebrated motherhood today through outreach activities in the neighboring villages in honor of the mothers living there.

While the students of the Department of Computer Science made home visits offering tokens of appreciation and health care assistance to the mothers with the help of health professionals, the Department of Pharmacy and the NSS cell conducted a talk on Health and Menstrual Hygiene for Women and distributed sanitary pads among the village women.

The celebrations aimed at offering a wide range of services to the mothers in the area, which included health and wellness check-ups, educational and skill-building workshops, and children’s fun activities. A group of volunteers visited the homes of mothers residing in the surrounding villages.

These volunteers provided the mothers with small tokens of appreciation, highlighting their tireless efforts in taking care of their families and communities. Students of NSS and SOPS distributed sanitary pads among village women.

Health professionals were present to conduct health check-ups and provide maternal and child health advice. Additionally, educational workshops were held to equip mothers with new skills and knowledge.

The outreach program received an overwhelming response, with over 20 mothers and their families actively participating in the day’s activities. Several mothers conveyed their heartfelt gratitude, stating that it was a rare opportunity for them to unwind and relish themselves while also learning valuable skills and gaining much-needed support and guidance.