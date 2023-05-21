Uttarakhand BJP leader cancels daughter’s marriage with Muslim man after outrage

Shillong, May 21: Following pressure from right wing organisations, a BJP politician from Uttarakhand called off his daughter’s wedding to a Muslim man. The wedding was scheduled on May 28.

The Pauri municipal chairman, Yashpal Benam, decided to postpone his daughter’s wedding after receiving negative feedback from the public since she was getting married to a Muslim man.

On Thursday, a picture of the BJP leader’s daughter’s wedding card surfaced on social media.

The wedding card blew up on social media. Both BJP supporters and opponents criticised Benam when the photo of the card went viral on social media.

Yashpal Benam revealed to media that he had considered arranging for his daughter to wed a Muslim young man in order to ensure her happiness.

But it has been postponed, he said, in light of how people responded to the proposed marriage on social media. Benam said, “Now I have to listen to the voice of the people as well.”

In opposition to his daughter marrying a Muslim, Hindutva groups burned the effigy of BJP leader Benam on Friday in Jhanda Chawk.

The protest was attended by members of the VHP, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal.

Dipak Gaud, the working president of district VHP, has stated, “We vehemently oppose such a marriage.”