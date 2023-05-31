Man arrested for stabbing and killing his daughter in Surat

Shillong, May 31: After a domestic altercation, a father from Gujarat’s Surat was detained for fatally stabbing his daughter at least 25 times and injuring his wife.

As the inquiry into the incident continues, the CCTV footage of what happened on the night of May 18 in Surat’s Kadodara neighbourhood is becoming widely shared on social media.

The attacker, Ramanuja, resided with his family in a rented flat in Surat’s Satya Nagar Society. According to the investigating officers, the accused lost his temper with his wife after a small quarrel about their daughter sleeping on the terrace. Violence quickly broke out as the situation worsened.

According to the CCTV footage, Ramanuja started attacking his wife with a knife in front of their kids at around 11.20 pm. While the mother was hurt, her children engaged the accused in an attempt to capture him. The attacker, nevertheless, retaliated by attacking everyone in his line of sight.

In the midst of the confusion, the accused grabbed his daughter and repeatedly stabbed her. She went into an adjacent room in an effort to get away from his hold in order to save her life. She was apparently being fatally stabbed as the man pursued her.

Ramanuja went to the terrace even after the tragic assault on his daughter in an attempt to target his wife.

The incident was reported to the Surat police. Ramanuja was immediately arrested by authorities. They also seized the murder weapon.