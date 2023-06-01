India-China relations are tough: Rahul Gandhi in USA

Shillong, June 1: Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, stated that India “cannot be pushed around” by China and that the current state of affairs between the two nations is “tough.” Gandhi is presently in the US.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned about the current state of India-China relations and how they will change over the next five to ten years while visiting the Stanford University campus in California on Wednesday evening.

He responded, “Right now it’s hard. They have taken over a portion of our land, to be specific. It’s hard. Relationships are not always simple. India cannot be made to submit” Gandhi said.

As India and China have been involved in a protracted border dispute in eastern Ladakh for the past three years, Rahul Gandhi made the remarks. Following a fatal clash in June 2020 in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, relations between the two neighbours deteriorated.