Accused in Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express fie incident arrested

Shillong, June 2: Police have arrested the accused behind fire incident in Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express after his fingerprints were found on the coach according to the Kannur railway police.

The accused was apprehended in West Bengal on Thursday.

“Of the 10 fingerprints taken from the train coach that was destroyed in a fire, a forensic team concluded that four belonged to Pushanjit”. According to reports, the man said he was a beggar.

In the early hours of Thursday, a coach of an express train that had stopped at Kerala’s Kannur railway station caught fire.

Three people, including a youngster, died in a similar event on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in April when a man set his fellow passengers on fire. This raised the possibility that sabotage may have occurred.

According to sources, central authorities like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were on the location on Friday and are looking into every possibility, including sabotage.