Hijab row in MP school: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders probe

Shillong, June 2: Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a probe into a poster that a private school in the Damoh district displayed showing schoolgirls wearing hijabs, regardless of their faith. The banner thanked female students for doing well on the board exams.

Right-wing organisations claimed that the Ganga Jamuna Higher Secondary School forced non-Muslim girl students to wear the hijab after the poster went viral on social media.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “No school can force any daughter to wear something which isn’t in line with the student’s culture and traditions. The matter of the Damoh-based school has come to my notice, after which I’ve directed the local administration for a thorough probe. Based on the findings of the probe, further action will be taken”.