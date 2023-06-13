Food delivery agent arrested for killing neighbor, concealing body in Mumbai’s Dharavi

Shillong, June 13: A 26-year-old man, identified as James Paul Kanaran, has been arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour following an argument in the Dharavi area of central Mumbai, according to police.

The accused, who worked as a food delivery agent, is accused of covering the victim’s body in a bedsheet and hiding it in the victim’s house.

The incident took place on Friday, June 9, but came to light on Sunday, June 11, when neighbors visited the victim’s house to collect maintenance charges and noticed a foul smell emanating from the premises. Upon informing the police, authorities discovered the decomposed body of the victim covered in a bedsheet inside his own home.

Investigations revealed that the victim had invited the accused to his house for a drink on Friday night, which led to an argument. Allegedly, during the altercation, the accused attacked the victim, resulting in his immediate death, stated the official.

The accused, James Paul Kanaran, has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident. The police investigation is ongoing to gather further details about the motive and circumstances surrounding the crime.