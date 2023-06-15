Avtar Singh Khanda, UK-based chief of Khalistan Liberation Force dies: Report

Shillong, June 15: Avtar Singh Khanda, the UK-based chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and the main handler of Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh has died, as per reports.

Khanda, who played a significant role in helping Amritpal Singh evade the police for 37 days between March and April, was suspected to have been poisoned, although medical records indicate that he was suffering from blood cancer.

Khanda, known for his expertise in handling explosives, masterminded the act of pulling down the Indian flag during a protest outside the UK High Commission in London on March 19. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had identified Khanda, along with three other separatists, as the main accused in connection with this incident.

The son of the deceased KLF terrorist Kulwant Singh, Khanda arrived in the UK in 2007 on a study visa and later sought asylum in 2012. Following the killing of former chief Harmeet Singh in Pakistan in January 2020, Khanda reportedly assumed the leadership of the KLF using the code name ‘Ranjodh Singh.’

It is believed that Khanda played a significant role in establishing Amritpal Singh as the chief of Waris Punjab De after the demise of Deep Sidhu.