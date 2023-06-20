Race Against Time: Search for missing submarine with five people aboard

Shillong, June 20: Authorities are in a race against time to locate a tourist submarine that disappeared in the North Atlantic while on a voyage to explore the Titanic shipwreck. The vessel was carrying five individuals, consisting of one pilot and four “mission specialists.”

Rescue teams are facing a critical time constraint, with reports indicating that the submarine has only enough oxygen to sustain its occupants for approximately 70 to 96 hours. The leader of the search and rescue operation confirmed that the 21-foot vessel possesses four days of emergency capability.

The search efforts, led by the US and Canadian coast guards, are focused on the ocean’s surface approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod. Utilizing sonar technology, teams are listening for any signs or signals emanating from the depths of the water, which reaches depths of up to 13,000 feet in the area.

Among the passengers on the submarine is a British billionaire, identified as Hamish Harding, along with four other individuals. Concerns are mounting as contact was lost with the small vessel, leaving them at risk of running out of air.

The submersible belongs to OceanGate Expeditions, a company specializing in manned deep-sea expeditions using submersibles. The company has stated that they are exploring all available options to ensure the safe return of the crew, without confirming the exact number of missing individuals.