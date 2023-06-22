US likely to ease H-1B visa renewal process for Indian skilled workers

Shillong, June 22: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit, the Biden administration plans to simplify the process for Indians to live and work in the United States, according to sources familiar with the matter.

As part of a pilot program that may expand in the future, the State Department is expected to announce that a limited number of Indians and other H-1B visa holders can renew their visas within the US, eliminating the need to travel abroad.

Recognizing the value of the mobility of skilled individuals, US officials aim to approach this matter from multiple angles. The State Department has been actively exploring innovative approaches to bring about changes in visa procedures. While specific details regarding eligible visa types and the pilot’s launch timing are not disclosed, the spokesperson confirmed the existence of plans for a pilot program that would commence with a small number of cases and gradually expand over one to two years.

Indian citizens constitute the largest group of applicants for the US H-1B program, accounting for 73% of the nearly 442,000 H-1B workers in the fiscal year 2022. These proposed measures would positively impact Indian professionals seeking to work in the United States.

The potential visa renewal option within the US would not only ease the process for skilled foreign workers but also alleviate the burden on consulates abroad by freeing up resources that are currently dedicated to visa interviews. The pilot program is also expected to include certain workers with L-1 visas, which are utilized by individuals transferring within a company to a position in the US.

It is important to note that the details and implementation of these measures may evolve before their official announcement. The White House declined to comment on the matter. Currently, the US government grants 65,000 H-1B visas annually for companies seeking skilled foreign workers, with an additional 20,000 visas reserved for workers with advanced degrees. These visas are initially valid for three years and can be renewed for an additional three years. Prominent companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta have been notable users of the H-1B program, according to government data.