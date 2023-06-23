Suhana Khan buys Alibaug property and prepares for Bollywood debut

Shillong, June 23: Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is making waves in the industry. With her debut film, The Archies, on the horizon, she has reportedly purchased a lavish property in Alibaug. This beachfront destination, known as a hotspot for Mumbai’s affluent and famous, is estimated to be worth Rs 12.91 crore.

The property, located in Thal Village, Alibaug, spans over 1.5 acres and features three houses. According to reports from ETimes, the transaction was completed on June 1. The registration documents classify Suhana as an agriculturist, and she paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh.

Sources indicate that Suhana acquired the land from three sisters named Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, who inherited it from their parents. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan himself also owns a sea-facing property in Thal, complete with a swimming pool and helipad.

While making strategic investments, Suhana is also making strides in her acting career. Her much-anticipated Bollywood debut is set to take place in Zoya Akhtar’s film adaptation of The Archies. The movie also features Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi. The project is scheduled to release on the popular streaming platform, Netflix, next year.

In addition to her acting pursuits, Suhana recently became the face of the renowned New York-based beauty brand, Maybelline. Prior to her entry into the film industry, she studied at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York.

Suhana Khan’s achievements and ventures continue to generate excitement among fans and industry enthusiasts as she prepares to carve her own path in Bollywood.