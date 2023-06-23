TikTok’s COO, V Pappas, resigns to pursue entrepreneurial passions

Shillong, June 23: V Pappas, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TikTok, has announced her resignation after an almost five-year tenure at the popular Chinese short-video app. Pappas stated that she is stepping down to “refocus” on her “entrepreneurial passions.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Pappas expressed her gratitude to the TikTok community, creators, employees, and everyone who contributed to making TikTok “the last sunny spot on the internet.” She described it as an absolute privilege to serve and be part of the remarkable journey that TikTok has been.

In a note to all Twitter employees, Pappas reflected on her initial inspiration when she was approached by TikTok five years ago. She was deeply inspired by the product’s vision to create a new mobile-first video experience that would serve as a canvas, bridge, and window for everyone. The opportunity to transform and expand the product’s appeal through the development of diverse communities and content convinced her to join TikTok.

Pappas stated that she believes the time is right to move on and refocus on her entrepreneurial passions, given the tremendous successes achieved by TikTok. However, she will remain with the company in an advisory capacity during the transition period.

Pappas expressed her pride in supporting diverse creators through initiatives such as the “culture of credit” and “visionary voices.” These efforts have been personally rewarding for her.

Before joining TikTok, Pappas had an extensive background at YouTube, where she spent over seven years leading strategic growth initiatives at the intersection of content and product, as stated on her LinkedIn profile.

The departure of V Pappas as TikTok’s COO marks a significant change for the company as it continues to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of short-video content and social media.