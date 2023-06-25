Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ poster unveiled

Shillong, June 25: The poster for the upcoming track ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ featuring actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill was unveiled on Sunday. With a captivating caption, the song appears to revolve around themes of love and betrayal.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen in a striking new look in the poster, marking the first collaboration between the two actors. Sharing the poster on his social media, Nawazuddin expressed, “I may be crazy, and quite crazy, but the truth is that my heart is genuine. I could steal you away from the world, but the problem is that your husband is a good man.”

‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ is a song from the album ‘Zohrajabeen’ and is sung by BPraak. The much-anticipated track is set to release on July 3. Nawazuddin’s previous musical venture, the song ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye,’ became a sensation and received immense love from the audience. Additionally, Nawazuddin has an exciting lineup of films, including ‘Noorani Chehra,’ ‘Haddi,’ and ‘Adbhut.’