Death of Tamil Nadu student in UK: Repatriation assistance being provided

Shillong, June 26: A 25-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, who was pursuing his postgraduate degree in the UK, has passed away after being recovered from a canal in Birmingham, as confirmed by the police on Monday.

Jeevanth Sivakumar, enrolled as a student at Aston University in Birmingham, was discovered in the Worcester and Birmingham canal at Matrons Walk, Selly Oak, during the early hours of Wednesday, with the assistance of West Midlands Police.

Despite the prompt arrival of the West Midlands Ambulance Service, they subsequently stated that “it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man” in an official statement.

West Midlands Police clarified on Monday that his death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner for further investigation, thus no longer falling under police jurisdiction.

The Indian National Students’ Association (INSA) UK’s Aston University chapter is collaborating to facilitate the repatriation of Sivakumar’s body to his family in Coimbatore.

“As the INSA team, we are deeply saddened to announce the tragic and unexpected loss of our dear, Jeevanth Sivakumar. We come together with heavy hearts to honor and commemorate the beautiful life he lived,” expressed INSA UK in a statement.