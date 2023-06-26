Senior Pakistani Army officers dismissed for failing to protect military installations

Shillong, June 26: Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), announced on Monday that a Lieutenant General and several others have been dismissed from service due to their failure in protecting military installations on May 9. The disciplinary action taken by the ISPR includes 15 officers, comprising three Major Generals and seven Brigadiers, according to a report by Geo News.

As per the report, three officers, including a Lieutenant General, have been relieved of their duties. In connection with the investigation into the May 9 riots, which were triggered by the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, the granddaughter of a retired four-star General and the son-in-law of a retired four-star General have been arrested. Furthermore, the wife of a retired three-star General and the wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star General are currently undergoing the accountability process, the report added.

Chaudhry expressed his concern over the May 9 incidents, stating, “The actions of these miscreants have accomplished what the enemies of Pakistan could not.” He emphasized that these incidents are highly condemnable, marking a dark chapter in Pakistan’s history and indicating a significant conspiracy against the country.

Regarding the protests that ensued following Imran Khan’s arrest, Chaudhry confirmed that evidence pertaining to the May 9 incidents has been gathered, and an ongoing investigation is underway to address the violence.