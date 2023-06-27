Lindsay Lohan expecting first child, a baby boy, with husband Bader Shammas

Shillong, June 27: Actress Lindsay Lohan is thrilled to be expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, with reports confirming that they are anticipating a baby boy.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, is preparing for parenthood, with Lindsay’s due date reportedly approaching soon, according to mirror.co.uk.

TMZ has revealed that a close source to Bader has confirmed the gender of the unborn child, sharing that Lindsay is nearing her delivery date.

When the time comes for Lindsay to give birth, her mother Dina and other close family members, including her siblings, will be present to offer support and meet the new addition to the family.

Lindsay initially announced her pregnancy in March by posting an image on Instagram of a baby grow with the words “coming soon” written on it. The announcement garnered congratulatory messages from fans and friends, including Paris Hilton.

Proud grandfather-to-be Michael Lohan expressed his excitement and called Lindsay an “unbelievable mom.” He added that they had been waiting for this moment and that everything is falling into place at the right time.

Reflecting on her life since moving from Los Angeles to Dubai, Lindsay shared her appreciation for the structure she now enjoys. She referred to her daily routine as “The Truman Show,” where everything follows a similar pattern, but she loves it and finds comfort in having stability.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby boy, embracing this new chapter in their lives with joy and anticipation.