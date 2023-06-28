Agatha reviews implementation of central schemes in EGH

Tura, June 28: Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma on Wednesday, reviewed the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in East Garo Hills during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Williamnagar Circuit House.

The review took place in the presence of Meghalaya Minister for PHE, Soil and Water Conservation and Housing, Marcuise N Marak, Deputy Commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal and other officials from the line departments.

While reviewing the PMAY-G, local MLA Marcuise Marak informed the officials that some of the PMAY-G beneficiaries wanted to contribute some amount for construction of roads to their locality which cannot be allowed and urged the BDOs to educate and convince the beneficiaries.

Informing that here are 67 roads sanctioned under the PMGSY in the district covering 234.911 Km. out of which only 40 has been completed, the MP urged the PMGSY implementing department to pull up the erring contractors who are unable to complete the work within the time-frame.

The other schemes reviewed during the meeting included the JJM and Swacch Bharat Mission under the PHE, MHSSP and PM-BHIM under the Health and Family Welfare, Poshan Abhiyan under the ICDS, PMKSY under the Soil and Water Conservation, AAY and PHH under Supply, National Food Security Mission and RKVY under Agriculture, PMMSY under Fisheries, RMSA and Mid Day Meal under the Education department, etc.