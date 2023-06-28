EJH truck owners demand better rate from cement factories

Jowai, June 28: The East Jaintia Hills Truck Owners and Transporters Association (EJHTOTA) on Tuesday met the official of All Jaintia Hills Cement Manufacturing Association (AJHCMA) to demand upward revision of the rate of transportation and other facilities. The meeting was held at Topcem Cement Plant of Thangskai Village EJHD.

According to the President of EJHTOTA, Kyrchan Dkhar, the Association was left with no other choice but to meet the officials of the factories to agree to their demand. He said that the Association wanted the factories to provide a reasonable rate for them.

Speaking to the media person, the President of AJHCMA and head of Topcem Cement R. K. Pareek said that the meeting was inconclusive because it was suddenly held and no official letters was there from the Association. “So we requested the truck owners to provide an official letter to discuss the matter further,” he said.