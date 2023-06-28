Heavy rainfall alert issued in multiple states by weather department

Shillong, June 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The incessant rainfall has been ongoing for the past few days, prompting concerns about potential flooding and other related hazards.

According to the IMD bulletin, “Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand during the next five days.” The weather department has specifically forecasted torrential rain in Uttarakhand until July 5. As a precautionary measure, a Yellow alert has been issued for Dehradun and the hilly areas of Uttarakhand due to the anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall. Bikram Singh, the Director of the Meteorological Department, has advised people to avoid travel during the rainy period.

The administration in Uttarakhand is on high alert in response to the heavy rainfall. Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, V Murugesan, has announced the deployment of teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along the Amarnath Yatra route and in sensitive disaster-prone areas. The ADG emphasized that both the SDRF and NDRF are fully prepared and instructed to handle any potential emergencies.

Given the prevailing conditions, the weather department has issued an orange alert in eight districts of Uttarakhand, indicating the possibility of significant rainfall in those areas.