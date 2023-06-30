Kajol opens up about balancing work and family in upcoming series ‘The Trial’

Shillong, June 30: Bollywood actress Kajol, set to portray the role of Noyonika, a lawyer, in the upcoming streaming series ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, revealed that her mother-in-law was among the first to encourage her to continue working after the birth of her daughter Nysa.

Kajol expressed gratitude for her incredible support system, which motivates her to strive for excellence in her work. She shared, “I have the most amazing family, who supports me beautifully. In fact, my mother-in-law was one of the first people to tell me that I should start working after Nysa was born. They said, don’t worry about her, and we are there for you. My husband adjusts his schedule according to me. So, if I have an outdoor shoot, he makes sure that he doesn’t have one, and vice versa, you know we do that for each other.”

Maintaining a healthy balance between work and family is a crucial skill in today’s world. Kajol finds solace in her character’s journey as Noyonika in the series, who pursues her dreams while juggling quality time with her children and managing irregular work hours.

Kajol emphasized her mother’s advice about the importance of quality time with children over quantity, stating, “Even if you spend 10 minutes a day, spending that time with your kids without any distractions, without a phone in your hand or without the TV on, just looking at them and saying, hey, what’s up? Talk to me. I think that’s the best thing as a parent that I can do.”

‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ also features Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in significant roles. Produced by Banijay Asia and directed by Suparn S. Varma, the series will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 14.