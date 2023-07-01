NEPA assigns Aaranyak to conduct orientation on wildlife crime scenario for trainee officers

Guwahati, July 1: On being assigned by the prestigious North East Police Academy (NEPA) at Umiam in Meghalaya, a team of resource persons from Aaranyak, a frontline biodiversity conservation organization, comprising Dr Bibhab Talukdar, Dr Jimmy Borah, Advocate Ajoy Kumar Das and Ivy Farheen Hussain today conducted a half-day orientation session on ‘wildlife crime scenario and role of police and other enforcement agencies in deterring it’, for the newly recruited Deputy SPs and police Sub-Inspectors from five NE states. About 377 police recruits attended the orientation.

Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) has been relentlessly trying to facilitate synergized-action involving all stakeholders including police, paramilitary forces as others, to prevent the burgeoning illegal trade in wildlife for the greater interest of conservation of biodiversity in the region.

Aaranyak has on several occasion partnered with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) of Government of India in carrying out sensitization programmes on wildlife crime and illegal wildlife trade among various stakeholders and community members across the region.

The NGO has conducted sensitization and orientation workshops on the raging issue of wildlife crime with SSB, BSF, ITBP, CISF and state Police personnel located in various parts of the region besides customs officials, airlines security staff etc.