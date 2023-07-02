NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra’s Dy CM sparking party division

Shillong, July 2: In a surprising turn of events, Ajit Pawar, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

This unexpected development has caused a major rift within the party. Interestingly, Pawar will be sharing the position with Devendra Fadnavis from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Ajit Pawar took his oath alongside eight other NCP MLAs, including distinguished figures like Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, and Dilip Walse Patil, who also assumed ministerial roles.

Addressing the media in a subsequent press conference, Pawar justified his decision, stating, “The country is making remarkable progress under the leadership of PM Modi. His popularity extends beyond our borders, and he receives widespread support and appreciation. We have chosen to align ourselves with the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections based on these factors.”

It is worth noting that Ajit Pawar’s recent move follows his expressed desire to step down as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, which he voiced only a few days ago.