One dies in blast

Shillong, July 3: Thirty-eight-year-old, Pynsuklang Khongwir died in a blast at Lumkynsai village near Don Bosco School in Smit, East Khasi Hills on Monday at around 12 noon.

It was learnt that the deceased was bedridden for the past three months and was alone in the room at the time of the blast.

It is reported that the blast may be due explosion of the electric mattress. The police team and bomb squad were at the site to ascertain the case. Details were being awaited.