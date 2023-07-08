Delhi-NCR grapples with heavy rain, waterlogging and traffic jams

Shillong, July 8: Heavy rain poured over Delhi-NCR on the night between Friday and Saturday, providing relief from the heat but causing inconvenience to commuters as waterlogging and long traffic jams plagued several areas.

Numerous visuals depicted the city’s inundated streets, with water seeping into shops and houses. Even Connaught Place, a historical shopping arcade, was not spared as roads were submerged, impacting businesses.

According to India Today, water-logging resulted in significant traffic snarls, particularly at Tilak Marg and ITO in Delhi. The Public Works Department (PWD) reported receiving 15 complaints of waterlogging since morning, while additional complaints regarding stretches managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other agencies were forwarded for appropriate action.

While the situation was deemed under control thus far, inconvenience persisted for commuters. The road surrounding Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College in Delhi University’s north campus experienced waterlogging, adding to the difficulties faced by the public.

The weather department forecasts a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall throughout the day, indicating that the challenges posed by waterlogging and traffic disruptions may persist.