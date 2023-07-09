Heavy rain suspends bullet train services in Japan

Shillong, July 9: Train services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet line in western Japan have been suspended in both directions due to heavy rain, according to the West Japan Railway Company.

The Japan Times reported that services were suspended from around 8:30 a.m. until about 1 p.m

A rain front active over Japan’s main island of Honshu is causing rain clouds to form in areas between western and northern Japan, particularly along the Sea of Japan coast, as stated by Japan’s weather agency on Saturday.

The Kyushu and Chugoku regions are currently experiencing an inflow of rain clouds, resulting in localized heavy rainfall, as per the latest weather updates.