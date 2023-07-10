Army deployed for evacuation and flood prevention in Punjab’s Ropar and Patiala

Shillong, July 10: The flood situation in Punjab’s Ropar and Patiala districts has worsened due to continuous rainfall and the heavy flow of water in rivers for the third consecutive day. As a result, the Army has been deployed to carry out evacuation operations and take measures to prevent breaches in swollen water channels.

The Army spokesperson informed IANS that they received a requisition from the Deputy Commissioners of Patiala and Ropar for assistance in dealing with breaches in rivers and canals. In response, reconnaissance teams, along with two columns, have been dispatched to assess the situation. The Deputy Commissioner has also been requested to close breaches and assist in the evacuation process.

A team has been sent to Ropar to assess the situation where a breach has occurred in a canal, leading to the flooding of nearby villages. Based on their assessment, further actions will be taken.

In Patiala district’s Rajpura town, the Army columns have initiated the evacuation of residents from an old-age home and are reinforcing the embankments to prevent breaches towards Rajpura.

Furthermore, the Army is actively involved in clearing floodwater from Chitkara University, where nearly 2,000 students were stranded. So far, 910 students have been evacuated safely, and efforts are underway to rescue the remaining students.

In response to a requisition received from the Subdivisional Magistrate of Zira in Ferozepur district, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 7 Infantry Division rescued 25-30 people who were stranded in the Satluj River near Araji Sabran village.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who has been overseeing the evacuation operations since Sunday, has urged people to contact her or the helpline number 0175-2311321 for assistance. She reassured the public that there is no need to panic, as continuous monitoring of the situation is underway, and teams are actively working at Badi Nadi, where no breaches have been reported.

On Sunday, former External Affairs Minister and current Member of Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, visited the rain-affected areas of Patiala. She toured areas adjacent to Patiala’s Badi Nadi, including Sanjay Colony and Ghalori Gate. Speaking to the media after the visit, she expressed her concern over the widespread damage caused by incessant rainfall in the city, leading to waterlogging in numerous areas.