24 policemen dismissed from service since Feb 2023: Assam DGP

Guwahati, July 2/–/: At least 24 police personnel belonging to different ranks in the state police force have been dismissed from service since February 1, 2023 till date, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh has informed.

The tough measures over the past five to six months have been taken for a number of reasons, ranging from misuse of office to corruption to anti-social activities.

“In pursuance of the directions given by the chief minister at the time of assumption of office, the present DGP, Assam Police and Head of Police Force of Assam has dismissed from service 24 police personnel of different ranks since February 1, 2023 till date,” the DGP informed on Twitter.

Apart from the strict measures against just police personnel, teams from the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption have laid a series of traps against several government employees and officials, including police personnel, and arrested them, primarily in bribery cases, over the past couple of years.

Notably, the state police chief had recently issued a slew of measures to keep police personnel in check following several reports of police officials being involved in anti-social activities.

Accordingly, Assam Police personnel named in any sexual abuse-related case will be dismissed from duty immediately if found guilty during investigation. Officials caught taking bribes, either in cash or kind, shall also be dismissed from duty if the charges stand proven.

Police personnel caught drinking or in an intoxicated state while on duty will be dealt with strictly with immediate dismissal from duty. Besides, police officials found extorting money from vehicles will also face disciplinary action.

Moreover, police officials found owning assets disproportionate to their income would be investigated by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption cell, and if found guilty, will face disciplinary action.