Mount Merapi erupts multiple times, releasing lava

Shillong, July 13: Mount Merapi, one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, has erupted 16 times in the past 24 hours, as reported by the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG). The eruptions have resulted in the release of incandescent lava, reaching heights of up to 1,800 meters. The Mount Merapi Monitoring Post officer, Ahmad Sopari, stated that the lava flowed towards Bebeng River, while medium-intensity white smoke rose as high as 50 meters above the crater.

IANS reported that the current volcanic activity poses potential hazards, including lava flows and hot clouds. As a precautionary measure, individuals are advised to stay away from a 7 km radius in the south-southwest sector and a 5 km radius in the southeast sector of the summit.

Mount Merapi is situated on the border between Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces and is currently at the third level of danger. In 2010, a major eruption of Merapi resulted in the loss of 353 lives and the displacement of more than 20,000 residents. Since then, the volcano has experienced several smaller eruptions, including notable phreatic eruptions in November 2013 and May 2018