Army and police joint operation kills four terrorists in J&K’s Poonch

Shillong, July 18: In a significant development, the Army and local police have successfully neutralized four terrorists in Poonch district within 24 hours.

The Army’s Nagrota headquartered White Knight corps shared the news on their official Twitter page. The operation, known as Trinetra II, was conducted based on specific intelligence, leading to the elimination of four terrorists in a joint effort by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir police. The operation took place near Sindarah and Maidana villages in Tehsil Surankote of Poonch district.

As part of the operation, security forces managed to recover four AK-47 rifles, two pistols, and other war-like stores from the terrorists. This significant achievement has averted potential terrorist-initiated incidents in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. The search operations are still ongoing to ensure the safety of the region.

IANS reported that the encounter began on Monday, following specific intelligence input about a major infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bahadur sector of Poonch district. In response, a massive cordon and search operation were immediately launched by the Army and local police to counter the threat.

The successful joint operation showcases the dedication and effectiveness of the security forces in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the region.