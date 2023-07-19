KSU demands facilities in Riangdo CHC

Nongstoin, July 19: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Mawshynrut Circle on Wednesday, reiterated its demand for providing various health facilities at Riangdo CHC.

The KSU Mawshynrut Circle led by its General Secretary Ulysis Ryntong, Anselm Ryntong Organising Secretary along with other members of the Union meet the Medical & Health Officer of Riangdo CHC and found out that the Riangdo Community Health Centre still lacked basic health services like medicines, drips, syringe, bed sheets, gloves and adequate manpower which includes Grade IV staff, manpower in the Outpatient Department, Staff Nurses and assistants and other non-medical staff.

The KSU General Secretary Ulysis Ryntong with regard to the lack of facilities at Riangdo CHC, asked the government to upgrade the number of beds to 50 from 30, besides X-Ray and Ultrasound machines, appointment doctors and specialists in the CHC. The KSU also urged the local legislator, Methodius Dkhar to take up their demand with the government and follow it up as top priority.