Son arrested for fatally assaulting mother over property dispute in North Delhi

Shillong, July 26: A tragic incident unfolded in Shora Kothi, Ghantaghar Subzi Mandi, North Delhi, as a 29-year-old man, identified as Deepak, allegedly killed his own mother after she refused to allow him to sell their property.

The authorities reported the distressing event on Tuesday morning, after the victim’s daughter, Charu, called the police control room (PCR) at 9:48 a.m. to report the murder.

Upon reaching the scene, the police found the lifeless body of the victim, Indu, lying in one of the bedrooms. Charu informed the officers that her brother, Deepak, had committed the heinous act and had fled the scene before she contacted the PCR.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, the investigation revealed a history of physical abuse by Deepak towards his mother. He was also known for his frequent drinking and unemployment, which had added to the family’s troubles.

IANS reported that the crime scene examination showed that Indu had suffered multiple injuries to her face, neck, and hand. It was evident that her body had been moved from one room to another. The police sought assistance from the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to gather evidence, which included seizing blood-stained clothes from the premises.

During her statement to the police, Charu disclosed that Deepak had a track record of violent behavior, including assaulting their elder brother, Mohit, who had tragically passed away a few years ago. Moreover, Deepak’s marriage had ended due to his abusive nature, leading his wife to leave him after enduring months of violence.

Deepak, who had no legitimate source of income, had previously sold a house that belonged to their mother. However, instead of using the money wisely, he indulged in extravagant purchases such as a large-screen television and a car, which he rarely used.

Now, Deepak had set his eyes on selling the property at Shora Kothi, Ghantaghar, to fund his drinking habits and relocate to another place. However, Indu strongly opposed the idea of selling their family home, which escalated into a deadly confrontation.

Following a thorough search in the Shora Kothi area, the police managed to apprehend Deepak from a hiding spot under an unused cot in one of the nearby buildings.

During his confession, Deepak revealed that the fatal incident occurred on Monday night when his mother asked him to turn off the air conditioner. Enraged after a phone call with his sister, during which his abusive behavior was criticized, he attacked his mother with a sharp-edged danda (stick), causing severe injuries that rendered her unconscious.

After moving her to another room, he informed Charu through a video call that their mother was unconscious, pretending not to know she was already dead. Intoxicated from alcohol, Deepak planned to escape under the assumption that Charu would not visit during the night. However, he overslept, and when both of his sisters arrived, he was arrested, leading to his apprehension by the authorities.