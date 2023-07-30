Struggles of couple in new home: Seema Haider and Sachin Meena face difficulties

Shillong, July 30: A new video has surfaced, shedding light on the difficulties faced by Seema Haider and Sachin Meena after they moved to a new house in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

The couple is finding it hard to make ends meet as they encounter shortages of food and other essential items.

Sachin, who currently has no job, and his family are going through tough times. In an interview with India Today, Seema expressed her distress about the problems her husband’s parents are facing due to the investigation into her illegal entry into the country.

Seema Haider’s journey to India involved crossing the border from Pakistan illegally to marry her love interest, Sachin, whom she met through the online mobile game PUBG. However, her illegal entry led to suspicion from security agencies, who have been investigating her over concerns of being a Pakistani spy.

Master Swaraj, the National President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti, recently met the couple at their new home in Rabupura, Greater Noida. Swaraj shared that the couple is facing challenges as media personnel constantly swarm outside their house, making it difficult for them to step out and purchase daily necessities. Moreover, they feel constantly under the police’s radar.

The couple’s struggles in their new home have brought attention to their plight, and it remains to be seen how their situation unfolds.