Nuh Violence: Internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district

Shillong, August 1: Internet services have been suspended in four areas of Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, in response to the recent violence in the neighboring Nuh district in Haryana.

The Divisional Commissioner, Sanwarmal Verma, issued an order to suspend internet access in Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar, and Sikri from 6 a.m. today until the next 24 hours.

As per IANS, the decision to suspend internet services was made to prevent any attempts by anti-social elements to disturb law and order in Bharatpur. The authorities expressed concerns about the possibility of communal tension spreading in the area and believed that suspending internet services would help maintain peace and order. However, broadband and leased line services are exempted from the suspension.

SP Mridul Kachhawa emphasized that the Bharatpur police have been put on high alert to ensure that the saffron yatra planned in Nuh does not have any adverse impact on Bharatpur. In addition, security has been reinforced by deploying police forces along the Haryana border, and a flag march was conducted in the affected areas in the morning.

Furthermore, a team from Gopalgarh police station has been sent to Haryana to apprehend the accused in the Nasir-Junaid murder case. As of now, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.