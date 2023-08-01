Tragic Accident: Girder launcher collapse in Thane, 17 dead

August 1: A devastating incident occurred in Thane during the construction of Phase III of the Samruddhi Express Highway, where a girder launcher machine collapsed, resulting in at least 17 fatalities and three injuries. The accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday near Sarlambe village, with fears that more people may be trapped under the debris.

As per a report in India Today, the crane and slab connecting the girder machine fell from a height of 100 feet, causing the major accident. The deceased were taken to a local hospital, along with the injured.

Ravindra Chavhan, the Maharashtra minister, confirmed the casualties, revealing that among the dead were six engineers. An inquiry will be initiated to determine the cause of the tragic accident.

Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, with police personnel, NDRF personnel, and fire officials working diligently at the site. However, there are concerns that the death toll may increase as the search continues.

The girder launcher machine is commonly used in highway and high-speed rail bridge construction projects to install precast box girders.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, also known as the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway that aims to connect Mumbai and Nagpur.