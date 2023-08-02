Meghalaya Lokayukta charge-sheets 9 former EC members of GHADC and 3 others in corruption case

Shillong, August 2: The Court of Lokayukta in Meghalaya has charge sheeted nine former Executive Committee Members of GHADC, two contractors and a former Principal Secretary of GHADC.

The Lokayukta has charge sheeted these persons on the basis of the investigation report submitted by the Investigation Officer/Member of Inquiry Wing of the Lokayukta Anil Sangma.

It may be mentioned that the complaint was lodged by Kingstone Bolwari Sangma vide complaint case No. 5 of 2021 against Sanjay A. Sangma, present NPP MLA of Mahendraganj constituency and others for non-completion of project for construction of Member Hostel at Tura amounting to Rs. 6,01,31,100.00/.

The said amount was allotted on the said project under Special Assistance of Central Plan Scheme for the period of 2015-2016 whereby the Ministry of Finance have released 100.71 Crore as Grant-in-Aid to GHADC to develop the Schedule Tribe areas.

The Lokayukta during the preliminary enquiry and found prima facie that there were irregularities with regards to the implementing of projects and subsequently directed to conduct the detailed investigation. Accordingly, Anil Sangma, Member of Inquiry Wing of the Lokayukta, conducted the detailed investigation and submitted the detailed report to the Lokayukta.

On the basis of the investigation report the Lokayukta have charge sheeted the former MDCs, contractors and staffs of GHADC. It may be mentioned the Member of the Inquiry Wing of the Lokayukta also have submitted the charge sheet and detailed investigation report to the Special Court, Tura which have passed an order taking cognizance of the same and also have registered the case and fixed the date for appearance on August 29.

The charge-sheeted persons are: Denang T Sangma (former CEM GHADC); former MDCs Augustine R Marak, Brillaint R Marak, Dipul R Marak, Kurosh M Marak, Winninson Ch Marak, Dolly K Sangma, Bhupen Hajong and Sukaram K Sangma; contractors Sanjay A Sangma and Dolrich D Sangma; secretary of GHADC Hewingson A Sangma.