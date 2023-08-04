Ri Bhoi Police crack robber cases, arrest 7

Nongpoh, August 4: Ri Bhoi district police have cracked the case related to recent dacoity that was committed at Unduba and Umnowe Killing, under Khanapara Police Station. The daring incidents, which occurred on May 22 and July 11 last, respectively, at two Stone Crusher Units located in Umduba and Umnowe Killing, had shaken the community.

In both incidents, a group of armed and masked individuals forcibly entered the premises of the crusher units, carrying out acts of robbery. The criminals managed to loot approximately Rs. 85,400/- from the Umduba plant and Rs. 1,90,000/- from the Umnowe Killing plant. The brazenness of these acts left the victims traumatized and caused distress within the community.

Taking swift action, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was assembled to aid the primary investigators of the case. The SIT launched an exhaustive and multi-disciplinary investigation, harnessing confidential sources, employing various analytical approaches, and utilizing cutting-edge forensic techniques to gather crucial evidence to identify the culprits behind these crimes.

The intensive efforts of the dedicated SIT have borne fruit, leading to the identification and apprehension of seven persons suspected to be involved for these heinous acts. The arrested individuals are residents of Umduba village under Khanapara Police Station. They are identified as Kandil Marak, Rechil Momin, Wilsh Marak, Robert Momin, Marus Marak, Bimod Marak and Collin Marak.

The investigation also led to the recovery of various arms and articles that were used during the commission of these robberies. These recovered items include an air gun, a country-made rifle, two country-made pistols, gunpowder, triggering caps, camouflage clothing, boots, and bags.