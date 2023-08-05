18-wheel trailer carrying solar panels blocks Lower New Colony road

Shillong, Aug 5: Road communication between East and West of Shillong city has been disrupted through the Lower New Colony Road which has been completely blocked by a stranded 18-wheel trailer carrying 18 MT solar panels on behalf of Dhar Constructions. The trailer entered the only 12-feet wide steep road early this morning and got stranded after failing to negotiate a sharp blind turning on the road. The consignment was supposed to be delivered at the stadium.

The huge and stranded vehicle has blocked the narrow road even for pedestrians and disrupted road communication between East and West Shillong through the road causing much hardship to the people. As the load of solar panels are being off loaded, it will take another 48 hours to complete the process.