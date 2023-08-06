Imran Khan’s arrest leads to Section 144 and arrests in Pakistan’s Punjab

Shillong, August 6: After the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, Section 144 has been imposed in several districts of Punjab, Pakistan, for a period of seven days.

As per IANS, This measure comes in response to the situation following Imran Khan’s arrest, and it prohibits gatherings, public meetings, demonstrations, sit-ins, and rallies in Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, and Rawalpindi districts.

The arrest took place on Saturday at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, following a court sentencing him to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case. In response, the PTI called for peaceful protests. However, during the demonstrations held by many of the former prime minister’s supporters in protest of his arrest, several of them were also arrested.

The situation remains tense as the authorities take measures to ensure public order and safety during this period.