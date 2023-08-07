14 Haryana Panchayats send joint letter to authorities, announce boycott of Muslims

Shillong, August 7: In the aftermath of recent communal violence in Haryana, 14 villages spanning Mahendragarh, Jhajjar, and Rewari districts have collectively communicated their decision to “boycott members of the Muslim community” to local law enforcement and district administrations.

These villages were among the areas impacted by the communal clashes that erupted on July 31. The violence originated when a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) religious procession was attacked, subsequently resulting in significant property damage and the loss of six lives. Nuh, in particular, was the focal point of these tensions, though the unrest rapidly extended to neighboring districts like Gurugram and Sonipat.

India Today reported that the panchayats of these villages have announced their resolution to refrain from renting out houses and shops to individuals from the Muslim community. In a letter sent to Haryana authorities, the Hindu community of these areas formally communicated their decision. They have also adopted the practice of verifying identification credentials of street vendors prior to permitting entry into the villages.

Haryana Police has detained over 215 individuals linked to instigating and participating in the clashes. Simultaneously, the government has initiated investigations into a potential larger conspiracy behind the July 31 violence, which some reports suggest was pre-planned.