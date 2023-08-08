Speeding car kills 3 in Goa, driver held

Panaji, Aug 7: Goa police have arrested a man after the luxury car he was driving crushed three people to death here.

As per police, the driver of the car Paresh Sinai Sawardekar (48) has been arrested for allegedly driving under influence of alcohol leading to the death of three persons on Sunday night.

Subsequent to the accident, when police checked the history of this vehicle they learnt that four challans were issued in the past to this high-end SUV for over speeding.

Superintendent of Police (Traffick) Bossuet Silva told IANS that the transport department in past have issued four challans for over speeding to this vehicle.

“Today we inspected the accident site to give further suggestions of road improvement to PWD. During this period, we checked its history, where it is found that this vehicle has been issued with four challans for over speeding,” he said.

Silva said that soon his department will submit a report to the concerned department for the road improvement.

On Sunday night, three persons were reportedly dead while three others were critically injured after a speeding Mercedes GLS SUV rammed into three cars and two two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, around 17 km from here.

The injured were rushed to the Goa Medical College.

As per reports, the deceased also included a pedestrian.

The two-wheelers were totally damaged by the impact of the accident.

When contacted Mardol Police Station, the staff informed that Sawardekar has been arrested under various sections, including drunk and driving.

Sources informed that the occupants of Mercedes were returning from a ‘Friendship Day’ Party.

Police are investigating the case further. (IANS)