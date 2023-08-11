Friday, August 11, 2023
MEGHALAYA

AAI to conduct extension survey

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Airports Authority of India has reported to the High Court of Meghalaya that at the initiative of the state government and in conjunction with the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, a sophisticated survey of the area around the Shillong Airport at Umroi is proposed to be conducted to ascertain the extent to which the existing facilities can be extended and whether it may at all be feasible for wider-bodied aircraft other than ATR and Bombardiers to operate from the airport.
According to the AAI, the LiDAR (light detection and ranging) survey will, probably, have to be outsourced and the AAI is taking appropriate steps in such regard.
“Since this is a positive development and the state has made its intention clear, not only for one or more bigger airports, but also to be able to have an international airport within the state, it is hoped that all concerned explore the possibilities to ensure that with the latest technology an airport befitting the state, with international connections, may be available in Meghalaya,” the court said on Thursday.
The court was of the opinion that apart from anything else, the colossal loss occasioned to the nation for the travel between Guwahati and Shillong, may be cut down if a bigger airport is available closer to Shillong.

