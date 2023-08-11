NEHU to host first-ever mega job fair from Aug 16

More than 5,000 positions would be offered by global firms at Rozgar Mela

SHILLONG, Aug 10: The North-Eastern Hill University is scheduled to host its first-ever mega recruitment drive or Rozgar Mela from August 16-18.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will formally inaugurate the three-day recruitment to be held on the university campus.

NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla told reporters on Thursday that the recruitment drive is open for all and candidates from any part of the country can participate.

He said the drive is expected to fill up more than 5,000 positions for a variety of domains.

“I am happy to share that two of the global Fortune 500-listed companies, SODEXO and ADECCO are participating in the drive. A couple of more companies will also participate. These positions are immediate requirements and the candidates will be expected to join immediately,” he said.

Prof Shukla said more than 2,000 or one-third of the positions have been reserved for female candidates who have cleared their class 10 or 12, done ITI, and are graduates or diploma holders in any discipline. The companies are offering subsidised food, cab and other facilities apart from salary, he added.

The offered positions will be for locations across India with an opportunity to go aboard, based on the performance of the candidate and according to the rules and policies of the hiring organisation, the VC said.

He said the minimum qualification needed for the positions is class 10 and the salary offered by the companies is more than the minimum wage of the state.

He further said NEHU, in collaboration with TimesPRO (Ed-tech vertical of The Times of India Group), is ready to offer 300 systems, applications and products (SAP) certification and training to the technical graduates free of cost.

A candidate has to be domiciled in Meghalaya to be eligible for the certification and training for Advanced Business Application Programming, or ABAP, Prof Shukla said.

Candidates from streams such as IT, CSE, BCA, MCA, and MBA (IT, E-Commerce) will be allowed to participate and the training will be imparted by SAP-certified trainers in physical mode, he said.

“We are also working on providing internship, apprenticeship, and skill development programmes for a better future for the students of Meghalaya and the rest of the Northeast. We shall be sharing the details soon,” he said.

The VC said the unemployed should not just rely on government jobs only and venture into the entrepreneurial fields to gain a sustainable income. They also need to explore jobs available in the global world.

“NEHU is trying to bridge the gap through the Rozgar Mela,” he said.

SODEXO, a leading hospitality brand, is offering pan-India jobs for assistant cook (150 positions), associate housekeeping (400), cook (100), front office executive (50), general duty attendant (400), steward (400), utility hand (400), electrician (ITI, 100), and biomedical engineer – trainee (30)

ADEECO, a human resource solutions company, is offering positions for their global clients. These are transaction process representative (150 positions), picker/packer/loader (400 for Guwahati), technical operator (2,000+), van delivery executive (200+), and picker/loader (250).