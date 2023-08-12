‘Committed to successful implementation of NEP 2020’: NEHU VC retracts statement on rollback

SHILLONG, Aug 11: Just a day after stating that NEHU was willing to roll back the implementation of the NEP 2020 if a majority of the stakeholders were against it, NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla on Friday said the university remains committed to the successful implementation of the NEP 2020 in alignment with its academic and institutional objectives.

On Thursday, while replying to a question on whether it would be right to say that NEHU is firm on implementing the NEP at any cost, Prof Shukla had said, “Not at any cost but with all the help of the stakeholders. I will not be able to implement it without the support of all the stakeholders. If anybody is not ready I am also ready to go back. But this will not be in the interest of our youth.”

Deviating from his statement, Prof Shukla highlighted that a meeting had been conducted with the principals of various colleges, wherein a significant majority—approximately 90%—of the principals expressed their support for the university’s decision to implement the NEP 2020.

The VC also made it clear that no college principal has communicated to the University expressing their unpreparedness to adopt the NEP 2020.

“This underscores the dedication and thoroughness with which the educational institutions have prepared themselves for this transition,” he said.

In the event that a change in consensus among the colleges does occur, the university would consider accommodating the concerns of those institutions, he said.

“It is important to highlight that this statement (on roll back of NEP) was made within a hypothetical context and does not reflect an actual intent to reverse the decision,” Prof Shukla said while also highlighting that this hypothetical scenario was not contextualized in the article, leading to “potential misinterpretation”.

According to him, the university is wholeheartedly dedicated to promoting academic excellence and ensuring a seamless transition to the NEP 2020 from the 2023-24 session itself for the betterment of the students and the entire educational community.