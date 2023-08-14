BSF bike rally in GH sees massive participation

TURA, Aug 13: The 120th Battalion CRPF organised a bike rally on Sunday under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’ with massive participation by youth of Garo Hills as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.

The event witnessed warm response from Garo youth as was evident by the participation of more than four dozen bikes despite heavy rains.

Commandant of 120 Bn CRPF, Pramod kumar Singh, flagged off the bike rally from 120 Bn Hqr to Dakopgre (Tura). Through the rally, bikers encouraged the locals, especially Garo youths to observe ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ between August 13 and 15 by displaying the national flag at their homes.