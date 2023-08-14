Delhi to host three-day Meghalaya pineapple fest

NEW DELHI, Aug 13: Meghalaya’s delicious pineapples, which are now on displayed at the Al-Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi, will be showcased in the national capital with the three-day ‘Pineapple Fest 2023’ commencing at Dilli Haat from August 18.

Officials said on Sunday that the festivities will kick off in grand style with a cultural programme on the same day, which will be followed by various events over the next three days.

The sweet and juicy pineapples from the state are being marketed through the Lulu Group into the Gulf markets and are a hit in the foreign market.

Meghalaya has a diverse range of agro-climatic conditions which result in a variety of agricultural and horticultural produce. Being grown by local communities in a traditional manner, these crops are mostly organic and products like the Lakadong turmeric, GI-tagged Khasi mandarin, and Kew pineapples are gaining more and more popularity.

The Meghalaya pineapples have very low pesticide and heavy metal residue compared to pineapples from mainland India, the officials pointed out, adding that with regard to taste, they are less sour and significantly sweeter. The pineapples have a Brix value of 16-18, which indicates the sweetness of the fruit.

Meghalaya has been promoting pineapples as ‘One District – One Product’ for Ri-Bhoi and East Garo Hills. With a focus on traditional, naturally organic cultivation methods, the state’s produce is gaining recognition for its exceptional quality and flavour.

In recent times, pineapples from Meghalaya have been capturing attention and taste buds alike.

In a remarkable achievement for the state, the Al-Wahda mall in Abu Dhabi is currently adorned with the finest Meghalayan pineapples, serving as the centrepiece of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

Credit for successfully exporting these pineapples goes to the Jamge Integrated Village Cooperative Society (IVCS) from the Songsak C&RD Block in East Garo Hills. Working hand in hand with the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA), they have accomplished this feat.

The Jamge IVCS, comprising over 250 farming households, produces nearly 100 tonnes of pineapples. By collaborating and establishing international market linkages, farmers have seen their earnings increase from a mere Rs 10 per pineapple to Rs 21, which is more than double the price per fruit, significantly enhancing their livelihoods.